Plaisance Capital LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Shares of URI stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $370.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

