Plaisance Capital LLC Has $850,000 Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Plaisance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 70.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125,573 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Denny’s by 135.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Denny’s by 38.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Denny’s by 34.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of DENN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,742. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.