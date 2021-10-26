Plaisance Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 137,000 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. Carnival Co. & makes up about 1.8% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. 458,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,340,605. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

