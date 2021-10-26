Plains GP (PAGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

