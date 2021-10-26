Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 58,857 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PINS opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $14,375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,503,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.