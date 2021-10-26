Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.55.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $607.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $616.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

