Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

