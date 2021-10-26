Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Invests $507,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 0.2% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock valued at $301,025,157.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $325.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

