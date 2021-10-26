Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.900-$1.960 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

PDM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

