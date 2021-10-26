Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.