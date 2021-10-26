PFB (TSE:PFB) PT Raised to C$33.00

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s previous close.

TSE PFB traded up C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.57. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. PFB has a 12-month low of C$15.62 and a 12-month high of C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.82.

Get PFB alerts:

PFB (TSE:PFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$40.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.37 million. On average, analysts expect that PFB will post 2.5799999 EPS for the current year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PFB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.