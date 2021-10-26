Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POG. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

LON:POG opened at GBX 24.61 ($0.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.20. Petropavlovsk has a 52 week low of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.45 ($0.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £973.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

