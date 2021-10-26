PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of PetMed Express stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $28.44. 28,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,074. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetMed Express stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.53% of PetMed Express worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

