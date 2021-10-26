Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.64

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 65414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

PDRDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.