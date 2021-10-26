Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 4,303,932 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303,932 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 17,264,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after buying an additional 3,448,275 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $27,892,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,719,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 689,655 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 131.6% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $15,148,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,380. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

