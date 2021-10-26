Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 254,676 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,676 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Inari Medical worth $28,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,678 shares of company stock valued at $21,552,049. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.78. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 193.43 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

