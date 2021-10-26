Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 440,000 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,288,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,700,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,734,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVRx alerts:

Shares of CVRX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,471. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. Research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.