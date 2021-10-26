Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,911,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,002,000. Nautilus Biotechnology comprises about 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.18% of Nautilus Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

NAUT stock remained flat at $$5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.