Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $48.53 Million Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,221,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. 25,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

