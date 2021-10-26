PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.93. 121,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $222.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

