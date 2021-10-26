PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.93. 121,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $222.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
