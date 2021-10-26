Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 141.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 1.65 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.29 million and a P/E ratio of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.59. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

