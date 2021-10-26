Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Earnings Results

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%.

Park National stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $128.96. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,361. Park National has a twelve month low of $87.81 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 53.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park National stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Park National were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRK. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

