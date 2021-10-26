Paradiem LLC Trims Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Paradiem LLC trimmed its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $46.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

