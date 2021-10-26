Palo Alto Investors LP Decreases Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Palo Alto Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the quarter. Prothena comprises approximately 4.9% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 3.92% of Prothena worth $89,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $5,141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 732.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Prothena by 15.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,600. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.76. 1,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,575. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

