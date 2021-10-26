Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.040 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,322. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.97. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

