OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $138,694.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OST has traded 90.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00212024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

