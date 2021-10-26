Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OBT opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

