OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,817,766. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at about $6,336,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $4,332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $96.55. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,946. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.33 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $98.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

