Opium Trading Down 2.9% This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00003857 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $303,077.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00070464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00076613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00101479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,217.28 or 0.99942476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.68 or 0.06670637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

