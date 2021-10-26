Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Ontrak worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ontrak by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ontrak by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $348,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,693 shares of company stock worth $6,037,724 in the last 90 days. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

