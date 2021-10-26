Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $28.21 on Monday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

