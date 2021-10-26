Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

