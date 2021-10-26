Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.