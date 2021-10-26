Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.32 and last traded at $119.32. Approximately 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 271,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.41.

OAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $914,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 106.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

