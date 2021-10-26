Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $24.26 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $95.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

