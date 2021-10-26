O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.95. 1,342,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,745. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

