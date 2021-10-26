NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96,162.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. NXM has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $96,162.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be bought for $157.98 or 0.00261545 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00212975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,901,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,939 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

