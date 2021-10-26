Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 184,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

NUVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

