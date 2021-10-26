Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.