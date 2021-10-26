NuCypher Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $774.14 million and $170.86 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00211160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00102576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,317,519,503 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

