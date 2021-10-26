NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Piper Sandler

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.43.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $119.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,385.32 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NovoCure by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 12,279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,692,000 after buying an additional 356,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after buying an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

