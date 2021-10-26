Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442,169 shares during the period. Novavax makes up 8.7% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 3.44% of Novavax worth $543,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,601 shares of company stock worth $36,601,725. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $132.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,103. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

