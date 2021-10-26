NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NorthWestern also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.43-3.58 EPS.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

