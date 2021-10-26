Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.
Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 22,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.
In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.
