Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given New SEK 120 Price Target at UBS Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target increased by UBS Group from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.02.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $12.60 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

