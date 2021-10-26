Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

NIU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NIU stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

