NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NextDecade by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 632,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 586,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 447,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 552,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 144,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

