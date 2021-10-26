New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 8,118 Shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

New York Life Investments Alternatives decreased its holdings in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Akumin were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Clarus Securities upped their price target on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Akumin Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

