New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases Shares of 31,156 Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Convey Holding Parent Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.