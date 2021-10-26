New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New Investment in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of BSIG opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.